'It's very sad': Deputy leader of Malaysia meets with the family of Nóra Quoirin

Kematian remaja warga Ireland Nora Anne sangat menyedihkan dan tragis. Mahu penjelasan menyeluruh, saya kunjungi Balai Polis Pantai, Seremban, untuk mendengar taklimat daripada Ketua Polis Negeri Sembilan Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop pic.twitter.com/LNFwshttp6 — Dr Wan Azizah Ismail (@drwanazizah) August 16, 2019 Source: Dr Wan Azizah Ismail /Twitter

THE DEPUTY PRIME minister of Malaysia has met with the family of Nóra Quoirin to convey her condolences after their daughter’s death.

Dr Wan Azizah Ismail also met with the police officers who were investigating the 15-year-old Irish citizen’s disappearance to get a “comprehensive explanation” of what happened. Speaking to a pool of reporters, the deputy leader said:

It’s very sad that she was found lifeless… It’s very sad that they came for a holiday, and for this tragic thing to happen. I have extended our deepest condolences.

“I leave the investigations, and if there are any other things to be discovered, to the police,” she said.

Yesterday, police released information on the autopsy which indicated that Nóra Quoirin died of hunger and extreme stress. They said that the schoolgirl is believed to have died two to three days before her body was found, and that there was no evidence of abduction or foul play, which had been the fears of Nóra’s family.

Local media reported that Irish and French police who observed the postmortem said they were satisfied with the Malaysian police’s work.

Nóra Quoirin went missing on Sunday 4 August after arriving in The Dusun resort near Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

Hundreds of police and volunteers searched the jungle for ten days; her body was found down a ravine 2km from the resort.

Following her death, Nóra’s Irish mother and French father paid tribute to their daughter in a statement released through the Lucie Blackman Trust.

Nóra is at the heart of our family. She is the truest, most precious girl and we love her infinitely. The cruelty of her being taken away is unbearable. Our hearts are broken.

Messages written in the book of condolence at Belfast City Hall to the family of Nora Quoirin. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Hundreds of people have been signing books of condolence in Belfast and London. The Tánaiste Simon Coveney signed the book in Belfast yesterday.

“The loss of Nóra is like a great wound in the parish, she was loved by everybody,” Father Marcus Holden said, the parish priest at Nóra’s local church in London.