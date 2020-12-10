#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 10 December 2020
Inquest into death of Nora Quoirin in Malaysia ends with verdict due within month

Nora (15) went missing on a family holiday in Malaysia last year and was later found dead.

By Press Association Thursday 10 Dec 2020, 4:17 PM
9 minutes ago 327 Views 0 Comments
Nora Quoirin
Image: LBT/Family handout via PA Images
Nora Quoirin
Nora Quoirin
Image: LBT/Family handout via PA Images

A VIRTUAL INQUEST into the death of an Irish-French teenager, whose body was found near a Malaysian jungle resort where she vanished while on holiday, has ended with a verdict due within a month.

Malaysian Coroner Maimoonah Aid is due to make a ruling on 31 December or 4 January. Since August, a total of 49 witnesses have given evidence over 24 days via video conferencing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nora Anne Quoirin disappeared from her family’s cottage at the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state on 4 August 2019, a day after they arrived for a holiday.

After a massive search, her naked body was found on 13 August beside a stream on a palm oil estate about 1.6 miles from the resort.

Nora was only wearing her underwear when she went missing but her body was found naked. It was unclear what happened to her underwear, but police told the inquest the post-mortem showed no sign she was sexually assaulted.

Police also ruled out any criminal activity and said there was no indication Nora had been abducted.

Police believe she climbed out of a window on her own. But Nora’s parents said she was likely to have been kidnapped because she had mental and physical disabilities and would not have wandered off on her own.

A British pathologist who performed a second post-mortem on Nora’s body in the United Kingdom said, while giving evidence, that he agreed with the Malaysian findings that she died of intestinal bleeding due to starvation and stress.

However, he said he could not fully rule out sexual assault due to severe body decomposition.

The Quoirin family has sued the resort owner for alleged negligence.

They said in their lawsuit that there was no security at the resort and that the window had a broken latch and was found ajar the morning Nora disappeared.

