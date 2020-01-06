This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Family of Nora Quoirin launch legal action against Malaysian resort

The family of the 15 year old who was found dead in August allege the resort failed to provide adequate security.

By AFP Monday 6 Jan 2020, 8:59 AM
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

THE FAMILY OF Nora Quoirin, whose body was found in the Malaysian jungle, are suing the resort from where she disappeared for allegedly failing to provide adequate security.

The unclothed body of the 15-year-old girl was discovered in August after a massive hunt through dense rainforest, not far from the resort where the London-based family had been on holiday.

Her parents say they believe there was a “criminal element” in the case as the teen had learning difficulties and would not have wandered off alone, but Malaysian police insist there was no sign of foul play.

The family’s lawyers have filed a civil suit against the Dusun Resort, not far from the capital Kuala Lumpur, seeking at least 182,000 ringgit (€40,000) in damages, according to court documents seen by AFP today.

The couple, Meabh and Sebastian Quoirin, claim the entrance gate to their jungle cottage was left open at all times, no guards were stationed outside and there was no CCTV installed at the premises.

They also say the latch of a window was broken and it could be easily opened by anyone from outside.

The teen’s parents argue that her disappearance and death were “caused directly by the defendant’s negligence and/or recklessness,” the documents said.

They are seeking damages for bereavement, funeral expenses and other costs, as well as any other damages as assessed by the court.

A representative from the resort told the official Bernama news agency their legal team were examining the suit.

The teen disappeared on 4 August, a day after arriving at the Dusun, triggering a 10-day hunt involving hundreds of people, helicopters and sniffer dogs.

The results of an autopsy found she likely starved and died of internal bleeding, with police saying there was no indication she was abducted or sexually assaulted.

But her parents said last month they still suspect foul play.

© – AFP 2020

