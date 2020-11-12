#Open journalism No news is bad news

Father of Nóra Quoirin heard 'muffled noises' before teen vanished in Malaysia, inquest hears

Sebastien Quoirin believes she could have been kidnapped and then dumped in the jungle.

By AFP Thursday 12 Nov 2020, 8:15 AM
56 minutes ago
Image: Rollingnews
Image: Rollingnews

THE FATHER OF French-Irish teenager Nóra Quoirin, whose body was found in the Malaysian jungle, has told an inquest he heard noises in the family’s holiday chalet before she disappeared.

The 15-year-old’s body was discovered unclothed last year after a massive hunt through the rainforest.

Authorities insist there was no foul play but her parents believe she was abducted from the resort where they were staying near Kuala Lumpur, saying the teen would not have wandered off alone.

Testifying at the inquest into her death, Sebastien Quoirin said he “heard some muffled noise coming from the chalet” late at night on the day the London-based family arrived.

“I could feel it was close… I cannot describe the nature of the noise,” he said, speaking via video-link as he could not attend the hearing in person due to the coronavirus.

The 48-year-old Frenchman did not get up to investigate, however, saying he was in a “state of semi-consciousness”. The teen’s mother, Meabh Quoirin, made similar claims in her testimony Wednesday.

They discovered their daughter was missing the next morning. A 10-day hunt involving hundreds of rescuers followed, before the schoolgirl’s body was found close to the resort.

A window latch on the chalet was broken, but the teen’s father did not believe she could have climbed out alone as she struggled with mobility and balance.

“She has no survival instincts. I could not understand how she could have got out of the chalet and ventured out of the resort herself,” he said.

He said the teen’s feet were uninjured when her body was discovered, which would be unusual if she spent days wandering in the jungle, and believes she could have been kidnapped and then dumped.

“The abductors could have realised she was a liability following the extensive police search and widespread media attention,” he said.

The family have criticised authorities for responding slowly after the teen’s disappearance but police say they conducted a thorough probe and there is no indication of kidnapping.

An autopsy found the teen had probably starved and died of internal bleeding – but her family pushed for the inquest, which is expected to continue into December.

