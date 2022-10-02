Nord Stream 1 pipelines have stopped leaking, says Denmark

AUTHORITIES IN DENMARK said the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipelines have stopped leaking, a day after officials said the ruptured Nord Stream 2 pipelines also appeared to have stopped leaking.

The Nord Stream AG company informed the Danish Energy Agency that a stable pressure now appeared to have been achieved on the Nord Stream 1 pipelines.

“The Nord Stream AG company has informed the Danish Energy Agency that a stable pressure now appears to have been achieved on the two Nord Stream 1 pipelines. This indicates that the blowout of gas from the last two leaks has now also been completed,” the Danish agency tweeted.

The Danish agency said yesterday that the Nord Stream 2 ruptured natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea appeared to have stopped leaking natural gas.

Undersea blasts that damaged the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines this week have led to huge methane leaks.

Pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas-receiving station of Nord Stream 2 in Lubmin, Germany Source: Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP

Nordic investigators said the blasts involved several hundred pounds of explosives.

Russian president Vladimir Putin accused the West on Friday of sabotaging the Russia-built pipelines, a charge denied by the United States and its allies.

The US-Russia clashes continued later at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in New York called by Russia on the pipelines attacks and as Norwegian researchers published a map projecting that a huge plume of methane from the damaged pipelines would travel over large swathes of the Nordic region.