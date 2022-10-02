Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 2 October 2022
Advertisement

Nord Stream 1 pipelines have stopped leaking, says Denmark

Undersea blasts that damaged the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea this week have led to huge methane leaks.

By Press Association Sunday 2 Oct 2022, 2:12 PM
15 minutes ago 625 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5882327
Russian president Vladimir Putin accused the West of sabotaging the Russia-built pipelines
Image: Swedish Coast Guard via AP
Russian president Vladimir Putin accused the West of sabotaging the Russia-built pipelines
Russian president Vladimir Putin accused the West of sabotaging the Russia-built pipelines
Image: Swedish Coast Guard via AP

AUTHORITIES IN DENMARK said the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipelines have stopped leaking, a day after officials said the ruptured Nord Stream 2 pipelines also appeared to have stopped leaking.

The Nord Stream AG company informed the Danish Energy Agency that a stable pressure now appeared to have been achieved on the Nord Stream 1 pipelines.

“The Nord Stream AG company has informed the Danish Energy Agency that a stable pressure now appears to have been achieved on the two Nord Stream 1 pipelines. This indicates that the blowout of gas from the last two leaks has now also been completed,” the Danish agency tweeted.

The Danish agency said yesterday that the Nord Stream 2 ruptured natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea appeared to have stopped leaking natural gas.

Undersea blasts that damaged the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines this week have led to huge methane leaks.

embedded269037563 Pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas-receiving station of Nord Stream 2 in Lubmin, Germany Source: Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP

Nordic investigators said the blasts involved several hundred pounds of explosives.

Russian president Vladimir Putin accused the West on Friday of sabotaging the Russia-built pipelines, a charge denied by the United States and its allies.

The US-Russia clashes continued later at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in New York called by Russia on the pipelines attacks and as Norwegian researchers published a map projecting that a huge plume of methane from the damaged pipelines would travel over large swathes of the Nordic region.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie