Norma Foley seeks to discourage parents from buying smart phones for primary school children

MINISTER FOR EDUCATION Norma Foley wants to see a “collective decision” among parents not to purchase smart phones for children of primary school age.

She will bring a memo to Cabinet next week in relation to the issue.

The memo will outline the supports that will be given to schools and in particular parents, the Minister said.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters at the Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis in Dublin this afternoon, the Minister said she believes the vast majority of schools do not support the use of phones in the school context.

“But I think the real issue is what happens after school,” she said, pointing to access to inappropriate content and online bullying as major issues.

She said the Department will be focusing on informing parents about why it would be a better decision for their young child not to use smart phones.

“I think parents are very alert to what can transpire when a student of a young age has a smartphone in their hand,” the Minister said.

She added: “I think they want to be empowered and I think they want the support of others as well”.