Schools to stay closed until February, but Leaving Cert students allowed to attend class three days per week

THE RE-OPENING OF schools in Ireland has been delayed again, with schools set to remain closed until February, the Taoiseach has announced.

The government had previously delayed the re-opening of schools after the Christmas break until Monday 11 January.

However, that has now been pushed back further as daily Covid-19 cases have reached new highs in recent weeks.

How long wills schools remain closed?

Schools will remain closed until 31 January. Government will review the measures on 30 January. Some government sources state that that schools could remain closed for longer if the cases do not fall significantly.

What the exceptions?

There will be two exemptions to this – special education should remain open with protections in place, and Leaving Cert students.

“This has been a difficult decision. Education is the great equalizer, and is the single most important factor in the great progress that this country has made since its foundation,” the Taoiseach said today.

How many days can Leaving Cert students attend class?

Leaving Cert students should continue to attend school for three days a week from 11 January.

She said schools are safe places, but the measures that are being introduced today are being introduced as a consequence of a need in society, to minimise the movement of society and reduce contacts.

“I think that’s hugely, hugely important we are very cognisant of the particular needs and challenges of some students so for that reason, especially special education schools and classes will continue in terms of our Leaving Certificates,” she said.

Will the Leaving Cert takes place in June?

Education Minister Norma Foley says it is the government’s intention that the exams will go ahead this year – which is why students will be allowed to attend class.

“I am very conscious as indeed I believe all of society is of the importance of delivering the traditional Leaving Certificate exam in June. And for that reason we have been planning in the last while to move in that direction,” said Foley.

The Taoiseach said it is important to maintain stability in the lives of young people. He says the objective is to reduce mobility in the community, adding that it has been presented to government that schools are safe.

“It is a shared objective of all that we would achieve the traditional Leaving Certificate,” said Foley.

What three days should students be in?

Foley said it is entirely at the discretion of the school how the three days might work.

“They can alternate it, it could be Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday one week, Tuesday Wednesday, Thursday another week,” said said, adding that the plan is for across the board including Leaving Cert Applied.

What about Higher and adult education?