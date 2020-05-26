Normal People's Paul Mescal to raffle off chain to raise money for Pieta House

NORMAL PEOPLE STAR Paul Mescal is raffling off his chain in order to raise money for Pieta House.

The actor, who plays Connell Waldron in the hit BBC Three series, said that the chain he wears in the programme had got “a following of its own”.

It is being raffled in aid of Pieta House, a charity that provides support to people who are suicidal or engaging in self-harm.

Mescal said: “I am delighted to be able to help out Pieta by raffling off my chain that has taken on a following of its own since Normal People hit television screens.

“Pieta is a cause very close to my heart, having experienced loss due to suicide in my local town while growing up.”

He added that the series “touches upon depression and suicidal ideation, so it seemed like a very special partnership to want to help those in similar situations”.

“I want to play my part in helping sustain these free services across Ireland,” Mescal said.

The raffle opened yesterday and runs until 8 June.

More than €9,000 have been raised by the charity initiative so far.