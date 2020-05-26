This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 26 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Normal People's Paul Mescal to raffle off chain to raise money for Pieta House

The raffle opened yesterday and runs until 8 June.

By Press Association Tuesday 26 May 2020, 6:56 AM
1 hour ago 5,894 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5107519
Paul Mescal in Normal People
Image: BBC/Element/Enda Bowe/PA
Paul Mescal in Normal People
Paul Mescal in Normal People
Image: BBC/Element/Enda Bowe/PA

NORMAL PEOPLE STAR Paul Mescal is raffling off his chain in order to raise money for Pieta House.

The actor, who plays Connell Waldron in the hit BBC Three series, said that the chain he wears in the programme had got “a following of its own”.

It is being raffled in aid of Pieta House, a charity that provides support to people who are suicidal or engaging in self-harm.

Mescal said: “I am delighted to be able to help out Pieta by raffling off my chain that has taken on a following of its own since Normal People hit television screens.

“Pieta is a cause very close to my heart, having experienced loss due to suicide in my local town while growing up.”

He added that the series “touches upon depression and suicidal ideation, so it seemed like a very special partnership to want to help those in similar situations”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I want to play my part in helping sustain these free services across Ireland,” Mescal said.

The raffle opened yesterday and runs until 8 June.

More than €9,000 have been raised by the charity initiative so far.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie