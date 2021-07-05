#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 5 July 2021
Normal People wins big at virtual IFTA awards, taking home nine honours

Animated movie Wolfwalkers won Best Film 2021.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 5 Jul 2021, 7:57 AM
Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones
Image: HO
Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones
Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones
Image: HO

HIT TV DRAMA Normal People was the big winner at last night’s virtual Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) Film and Drama Awards, taking home wins in nine categories. 

The series won the IFTA for Best Drama, actor Paul Mescal won Best Actor – Drama, and Lenny Abrahamson won Best Director – Drama. 

Abrahamson joined from the set of Normal People follow-up Conversations with Friends to receive his award from Irish comedian and actress Deirdre O’Kane, while last year’s winner of the Best Actor Film category Tom Vaughan-Lawlor presented producers Catherine Magee and Emma Norton with the award for Best Drama.

Orla Brady presented Mescal with the Best Actor Drama awards.

Speaking after his win, Mescal said: “I am absolutely thrilled. It’s amazing to be nominated with such fantastic actors. It has been a journey of over a year now that has utterly changed my life.”

Mescal thanked producers Element Pictures and director Lenny Abrahamson, saying: “I wouldn’t be in this position without him … trusting me with Connell.”

He thanked writer Sally Rooney who he described as “the most incredible artist and novelist working in the world at the moment”.

He also thanked co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones as “one of the most incredible actresses working in our industry.”

Mescal dedicated his win to the team, saying: “It’s an honour that’s reflected on all of us.”

Meanwhile, Wolfwalkers won Best Film 2021. This is the second time in the history of the IFTA awards that an animated movie has won in this category. 

