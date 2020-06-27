RTÉ's Normal People and Fleabag crossover for Comic Relief got the world talking (and swooning) last night

RTÉ’S COMIC RELIEF programme last night raised over €5 million for charity but it was one particular moment which got tongues wagging across the island and the world.

The nation’s top talent turned out to help the cause, including Saoirse Ronan, the cast of Derry Girls as well as Marty Morrissey trying his hand at being part of Westlife.

However, it was the sight of Normal People stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones doing a scene with Andrew Scott which had Twitter trending.

The three took part in a sketch where the main stars of Normal People get advice from Andrew Scott, who plays a priest in the series Fleabag.

RTÉ’s show caught the attention of international media with US and UK outlets, such as Vulture, Metro and the Daily Mail all publishing pieces on the scene.

RTÉ Does Comic Relief was hosted by Deirdre O’Kane, Nicky Byrne, Jennifer Zamperelli, and Eoghan McDermott and featured a range of performances and contributions from the likes of Dara O’Briain, Amy Huberman, Brigid & Eamon, Chris O’Dowd, Jason Byrne, The 2 Johnnies, Una Healy, Conor McPherson, Aisling Bea, John Bishop, Oliver Jeffers, Soulé , and The Derry Girls.

There was also music provided by Hozier, who performed Bridge Over Troubled Water in an empty Croke Park.

The Den had a mini-reunion with Ray D’Arcy, Zig&Zag, and Dustin all turning out for the cause as well, leading to a nostalgia overload for many of the viewers.

RTÉ and Comic Relief’s charity partner for the event is The Community Foundation For Ireland who will distribute the funds raised.

The Community Foundation for Ireland was established in 2000 and has a strong working relationship with over 4,000 non-profit organisations at a national, regional and local level throughout Ireland.