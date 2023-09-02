Advertisement

# hate crime
'Terrifying' burglary carried out by masked men in north Belfast being treated as hate crime
The residents of the property had to barricade themselves into their bedroom after the men smashed their windows in.
3.4k
4
1 hour ago

A ‘TERRIFYING’ BURGLARY in north Belfast that saw residents forced to barricade themselves into their bedroom to hide from masked men is being investigated by the PSNI as a hate crime. 

The residents of the house believe that they were targeted by the group of men because of their religion. 

The incident occurred at 11.25pm last night on the York Road. 

Local Policing Inspector Adams said the residents were woken by the sound of their windows being smashed in. They barricaded themselves into the bedroom for safety. 

“ A number of masked men then made their way into the property before attempting to gain entry to the bedroom. After kicking the door repeatedly they left the property.

“Damage was caused to the living room and front bedroom windows,” Inspector Adams added. 

He said that the incident was terrifying for the residents, and that it is being treated as a sectarian hate crime. 

The PSNI are appealing for witnesses in relation to the incident. 

“If you have information regarding this incident, or witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area, please contact us on 101. The reference number to quote is 2051 of 01/09/23. Police would also be keen to obtain any dashcam footage recorded in the area at the time.”

“A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/,” a spokesperson said. 

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
