Man hospitalised after being shot by masked men in north Belfast

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are appealing for witnesses following a shooting in north Belfast.

Detective Sergeant Alexander said: “Shortly after 1.50am, it was reported that a man had been shot in both legs by a number of masked men in the Cranbrook Gardens area.

“Police attended the scene together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“The victim, who is aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. He remains in a stable condition at this time.

“This shooting is a clear violation of the victim’s human rights. Everyone has the right to live their life free from the threat of violence.

“There is no justification for this type of attack. Those responsible place not just the victim at risk, but also the wider community.”

Detective Sergeant Alexander continued: “Our investigation into this incident is ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or who may have any information which may assist, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 231 of 06/08/23.”

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.