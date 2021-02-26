Appeal to trace red Toyota Corolla van after bodies of two men discovered at house in Mitchelstown, Co Cork

TWO MEN HAVE been found dead at a house in Mitchelstown today, gardaí have said.

Gardaí in Cork are now urgently looking to trace the whereabouts of a van in connection with the incident.

The one sought is a Toyota Corolla Van with a registration of 03-WW-1556.

Members of the public with information are asked to call 999 immediately.

They are urged not to approach the vehicle.

Gardaí said they had no further comment at this time.

More as we get it…