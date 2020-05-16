Firefighters attend large blaze in north Dublin with smoke visible city wide

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE is at the scene of a significant blaze in north Dublin, amid reports of a large plume of smoke visible across the capital.

The fire service confirmed that firefighters are battling a blaze off the M50 near Ballymun, and that around 40 scrap cars are alight.

Five fire engines and a water tanker are currently at the scene.

Huge amount of smoke visible from Drumcondra. Seems to be a fire somewhere near Ballymun? pic.twitter.com/qZXDnzRN5R — Siobhan (@siobhansiobhan) May 16, 2020 Source: Siobhan /Twitter

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

It is not yet known how the fire started or how long the cars have been alight.

Motorists travelling in the area are advised that smoke from the fire is affecting visibility.

Those living in the area have also been urged to make sure their windows are closed to prevent smoke entering their homes.