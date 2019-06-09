Man (30s) dies after he was struck by car in north Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road crash on Friday afternoon.

At around 1pm, a man in his late 30s was seriously injured when he was hit by a car when crossing the Whitestown Road in Rush.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital and treated for severe injuries but died this morning.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is urged to call Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 666 4500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.