Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 29 May, 2019
Man shot dead in north Dublin yesterday named as Hamid Sanambar

Gardaí are investigating if the killing is linked to two murders in north Dublin last week.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 29 May 2019, 7:22 AM
36 minutes ago 7,548 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4658855
The scene of the shooting in Coolock yesterday.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

THE MAN IN his 40s who was shot dead in Coolock, north Dublin, yesterday afternoon has been named as Hamid Sanambar.

The shooting occurred in the front garden of a house in the Kilbarron Avenue area of Coolock at around 3.30pm yesterday.

Gardaí are investigating if the killing of the Iranian national is linked to the fatal shootings of friends Seán Little and Jordan Davis, who were both killed in north Dublin last week. Sanambar was also known to gardaí. 

It is understood yesterday’s shooting took place near the home of Little, whose body was found near a burnt out car on the M1 motorway last week. 

One line of inquiry gardaí are examining is that the killing of Sanambar is related to these previous murders and connected to the drugs trade in that area. 

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Ballymun Garda station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Gardaí said they are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who was in the vicinity of the Kilbarron Avenue or Castletymon Gardens areas of Coolock between 3:15pm and 4pm.

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee

