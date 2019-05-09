This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 9 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

North Korea has fired two short-range missiles, according to South Korean military chiefs

It comes after Pyongyang carried out another military drill on Saturday.

By AFP Thursday 9 May 2019, 11:40 AM
33 minutes ago 863 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4626140
Image: 朝鮮通信社
Image: 朝鮮通信社

NORTH KOREA HAS fired a round of missiles for the second time in less than a week, according to South Korea’s military. 

It comes after Pyongyang carried out a military drill, firing multiple projectiles, with one believed to be a short-range missile, on Saturday. 

The North “fired what appeared to be two short-range missiles” from North Pyongan province, Seoul’s joint chiefs of staff said, adding they flew between 270km and 420km.

Both South Korean and US militaries were jointly analysing them, it said. 

It also came hours after the US special representative on North Korea, Stephen Biegun, arrived in Seoul for talks with South Korean officials on the allies’ approach towards Pyongyang.

It is Biegun’s first visit to Seoul since the Hanoi summit between Donald Trump and the Kim Jong Un collapsed without agreement.

The decades-old Sino-ri operational missile base, 75km northwest of Pyongyang, is one of North Korea’s longest-running missile facilities and houses a regiment-sized unit equipped with medium-range ballistic missiles, according to the Centre for Strategic & International Studies.

Anything fired from it in an easterly direction would have to cross the Korean peninsula before reaching the sea.

The US envoy is due to meet the South’s foreign and unification ministers tomorrow as the security allies work on their approach towards Pyongyang.

Washington currently stations 28,500 troops in the South to defend it from its neighbour.

Hong Min, a senior researcher at the state-run Korea Institute for National Unification said “North Korea is sending a clear message that it will not be satisfied with humanitarian aid” being considered by Seoul.

“It is saying, ‘We want security guarantees in return for the denuclearisation process’,” he added. 

“Kim could have felt he needed to show a strong military posture to ease complaints following a joint South-US military drill last month.”

The North has said Saturday’s drill involved multiple Pyongyang “long-range multiple rocket launchers and tactical guided weapons”.

Experts say it launched at least one short-range missile during the exercise, with a report on the respected 38 North website suggesting that it was a “direct import” of a Russian-produced Iskander.

“The debris generated by the launch in North Korea is a virtual match of a launch of Iskander conducted by Russia,” it said.

Pyongyang insisted earlier Thursday that Saturday’s “routine drill” was conducted within its own waters and added the “flying objects” did not pose any threat to the US, South Korea and Japan.

© AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie