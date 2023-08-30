Advertisement

Wednesday 30 August 2023
Alamy Stock Photo A missile being tested in North Korea earlier this year.
# Missile Test
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles as part of 'tactical nuclear strike drill'
The test was prompted by military exercises held by South Korea and the US, state media said.
1.1k
7
47 minutes ago

NORTH KOREA HAS said it fired two short-range ballistic missiles as part of a “tactical nuclear strike drill” prompted by US-South Korean military exercises, state media have reported.

Pyongyang fired these missiles – a launch first reported by the South Korean military – today in a “tactical nuclear strike drill simulating scorched earth strikes at major command centers and operational airfields” across the border in South Korea, the Korean Central News Agency said.

“The drill is aimed to send a clear message to the enemies,” the army said in a statement carried by KCNA. 

- AFP 2023

