North Korea fires two ballistic missiles as part of 'tactical nuclear strike drill'

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NORTH KOREA HAS said it fired two short-range ballistic missiles as part of a “tactical nuclear strike drill” prompted by US-South Korean military exercises, state media have reported.
Pyongyang fired these missiles – a launch first reported by the South Korean military – today in a “tactical nuclear strike drill simulating scorched earth strikes at major command centers and operational airfields” across the border in South Korea, the Korean Central News Agency said.
“The drill is aimed to send a clear message to the enemies,” the army said in a statement carried by KCNA.
- AFP 2023
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site