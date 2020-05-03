This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 3 May, 2020
Multiple shots fired from North Korea at guard post across border, says South

The fire exchange took place a day after North Korea reported its leader Kim Jong Un’s first public appearance in some 20 days.

By AFP Sunday 3 May 2020, 7:37 AM
1 hour ago 5,450 Views 3 Comments
Military guard posts of North Korea, rear, and South Korea, bottom, are seen in Paju, at the border with North Korea, South Korea
Image: AP/PA Images
Military guard posts of North Korea, rear, and South Korea, bottom, are seen in Paju, at the border with North Korea, South Korea
Military guard posts of North Korea, rear, and South Korea, bottom, are seen in Paju, at the border with North Korea, South Korea
Image: AP/PA Images

NORTH KOREA FIRED gunshots towards the South in the demilitarized zone dividing the peninsula on today, prompting South Korean troops to fire back, Seoul’s military said. 

The rare exchange of gunfire comes following the reappearance a day earlier of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after a near three-week absence from the public eye that triggered intense speculation about his health.

A South Korean guard post was hit by several shots from the North, the joint chiefs of staff (JCS) said in a statement, adding no casualties were reported on the South’s side.

“Our military responded with two rounds of gunfire and a warning announcement according to our manual,” Seoul said.

The JCS added it was communicating with the North via their military hotline to determine the cause of the incident.

north-korea-kim The North Korean leader cut the ribbon at the opening of a fertiliser factory in Sunchon at a ceremony with other senior officials, Saturday. Source: PA

The two Koreas remain technically at war after the Korean War ended with an armistice in 1953, and despite its name, the demilitarized zone is one of the most fortified places on earth, replete with minefields and barbed-wire fences.

Easing military tensions on their border was one of the agreements reached between Kim and the South’s President Moon Jae-in at a summit in Pyongyang in September 2018.

But most of the deals have not been acted on by the North, with Pyongyang largely cutting off contact with Seoul.

© AFP 2020

