This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 18 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

North Korea test-fires weapon with 'powerful warhead' in first since US nuclear talks broke down

The country’s news agency reported that Kim Jong-Un guided the test-fire.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 18 Apr 2019, 7:34 AM
1 hour ago 2,929 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4597737
An image from the North Korean Official News Service showing Kim Jong Un overseeing defensive manoeuvers by pilots
Image: UPI/PA Images
An image from the North Korean Official News Service showing Kim Jong Un overseeing defensive manoeuvers by pilots
An image from the North Korean Official News Service showing Kim Jong Un overseeing defensive manoeuvers by pilots
Image: UPI/PA Images

NORTH KOREAN LEADER KIM Jong-Un has overseen the test-firing of a new tactical weapon with a “powerful warhead”, the country’s state media has reported.

The test was “conducted in various modes of firing at different targets” the Korean Central News Agency said, adding that Kim “guided the test-fire”.

It also said Kim described its development as one “of very weighty significance in increasing the combat power of the People’s Army”.

The “advantages” of the weapon were “the peculiar mode of guiding flight and the load of a powerful warhead”, KCNA added, although it gave no details of the weapon.

It is the first test of its kind since nuclear negotiations with US President Donald Trump stalled earlier this year, and marks a ratcheting up of tensions with Washington.

It also comes after satellite imagery suggested heightened activity at a nuclear test site.

South Korea had not detected anything on radar so it was unlikely to have been a missile, a military official told AFP.

“When North Korea launches a missile, our radar catches it. But no missile was detected,” said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Seoul’s presidential office said it had no comment, while Pentagon officials said they were aware of the test report but declined to comment further.

With reporting from - © AFP 2019.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie