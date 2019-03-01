This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 1 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

North Korea offers to hold more nuclear talks with US despite this week's summit breakdown

A meeting between the two countries this week ended unexpectedly early.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 1 Mar 2019, 7:20 AM
38 minutes ago 945 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4518724
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un greet before a meeting at in Hanoi, Vietnam this week
Image: Shealah Craighead via ZUMA Wire/PA Images
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un greet before a meeting at in Hanoi, Vietnam this week
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un greet before a meeting at in Hanoi, Vietnam this week
Image: Shealah Craighead via ZUMA Wire/PA Images

NORTH KOREA HAS promised to hold more nuclear talks with the US after a summit between the two countries earlier this week failed to produce a deal.

The second meeting between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump broke up in disarray on Thursday, when a signing ceremony was cancelled and no joint declaration was issued despite expectations.

Each side sought to blame the other for the deadlock, with Trump saying Pyongyang wanted the US to lift all sanctions imposed on it over its banned weapons programmes.

But in a late-night press conference, the North Korean foreign minister said that Kim only wanted some of the measures eased, and that its offer to close all nuclear production facilities at its Yongbyon complex was the best it could ever offer.

Despite the deadlock, the North’s official KCNA news agency reported that the two leaders had a “constructive and candid exchange” on Friday.

It described the Hanoi meeting as “successful”, saying that Kim had promised Trump another meeting.

Similarly, Trump told reporters that he hoped to meet Kim again before he left the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, where this week’s summit took place.

“Sometimes you have to walk and this was just one of those times,” he said.

“I’d much rather do it right than do it fast,” he said, before reaffirming his “close relationship” with Kim.

“There’s a warmth that we have and I hope that stays, I think it will.”

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who has brokered talks between the US and the North, also pointed to the positive aspects of their meeting.

In a speech in the South Korean capital Seoul, Moon said the talks had made “meaningful progress” and Trump and Kim had built”more trust” and “mutual understanding”.

With additional reporting from - © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		These are the most popular baby names for boys and girls in 2018
    41,374  41
    2
    		Parents of Rachel Callaly call for 'dangerous and devious' Joe O'Reilly's parole bid to be rejected
    40,661  32
    3
    		Leo Varadkar says it is 'scandalous' that the Children's Hospital cost estimations were so far off
    40,409  84
    Fora
    1
    		Beauty chain Sisu fell foul of advertising rules for publishing a 'misleading' Instagram post
    1,091  0
    2
    		Cork's HireHive is so committed to remote working its boss moved to Italy
    273  0
    3
    		Galway's BIA Innovator Campus for food startups will open its doors in 2020
    87  0
    The42
    1
    		Sexton leads critics of 'out-of-touch' proposal for new 12-team World Rugby tournament
    47,824  50
    2
    		'I want it twice as much as I did when I first moved to England'
    24,566  8
    3
    		Calculators at the ready…here’s the Allianz hurling league permutations
    22,799  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		'Gemma Collins' episode of Your Face Or Mine proves how dated the show's concept is'
    7,116  1
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
    7,101  0
    3
    		Operation Transformation's 5km finale challenge left everyone at home bawling
    6,148  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Murder accused Patrick Quirke told gardaí that ex-lover Mary Lowry was 'vicious' and 'verbally abusive'
    Murder accused Patrick Quirke told gardaí that ex-lover Mary Lowry was 'vicious' and 'verbally abusive'
    Patrick Quirke murder trial hears about hair clip taken from farm tank where Bobby Ryan's body was found
    'Chilling effect': What could the Kerins case change about Dáil committees?
    DUBLIN
    Brazilian couple tricked out of €1,000 in new rental scam in north inner city Dublin
    Brazilian couple tricked out of €1,000 in new rental scam in north inner city Dublin
    Dublin residents claim plans to create new bus corridor through villages will spell 'disaster' for communities
    Council criticises 'uncontrolled burning' as Irish Air Corps drops 42,000 litres on Wicklow fires
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: How do you feel about religious symbols in hospitals?
    Poll: How do you feel about religious symbols in hospitals?
    Poll: Do you think restaurants should have to display calorie counts on menus?
    Poll: Should hospitals breath-test pregnant women to check if they smoke?
    LEO VARADKAR
    Taoiseach slams TD for 'mudslinging' as he confirms tribunal costs will overrun by millions
    Taoiseach slams TD for 'mudslinging' as he confirms tribunal costs will overrun by millions
    Leo Varadkar says it is 'scandalous' that the Children's Hospital cost estimations were so far off
    Taoiseach says final tender for broadband plan is 'many multiples' of the original estimated cost

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie