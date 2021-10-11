#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Monday 11 October 2021
Advertisement

North Korean leader urges officials to overcome the country’s ‘grim situation’

Kim Jong Un called for improved living conditions in a speech on the anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party.

By Press Association Monday 11 Oct 2021, 8:37 AM
24 minutes ago 3,550 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5571009

NORTH KOREA’S STATE media says the country’s leader Kim Jong Un has urged officials to overcome a “grim situation” facing the country and make stronger efforts to improve the food and living conditions of his people.

But no mention was made of any specific comments toward Washington and Seoul amid reports on Kim’s speech marking the 76th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party.

Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled for more than two years over disagreements in exchanging the release of crippling US-led sanctions against North Korea and the North’s denuclearisation steps.

The country has ramped up its missile testing activity in recent weeks while making conditional peace offers to Seoul, reviving a pattern of pressuring South Korea to secure what it wants from the US.

Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency said Kim, during his speech on Sunday, said his party was determined to achieve the economic goals set during the party’s congress in January, when he acknowledged his previous economic plans were not succeeding and issued new development plans for the next five years.

The agency said Kim confirmed the determination of the party to efficiently carry out the five-year plan to boost “the national economy and solving the people’s food, clothing and housing problems”.

2.62978300 Citizens enjoy the performance by an art troupe in front of the Pyongyang Grand Theatre to mark the 76th anniversary of the Worker’s Party in Pyongyang on Sunday.

The KCNA said Kim analysed the “unprecedented difficulties” facing the North and called for the party’s single-minded unity in developing the state economy in face of the “grim situation”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Analysts say Kim is facing perhaps the toughest moment of his near decade in power.

He failed to win badly needed sanctions relief in summits with then-President Donald Trump in 2018 and 2019, then the coronavirus pandemic caused North Korea to close its borders and unleashed further economic shock after decades of mismanagement and sanctions over Kim’s nuclear weapons programme.

The World Health Organisation said last week some of its Covid-19 medical supplies had arrived at a North Korea port, an indication the North was easing one of the world’s strictest pandemic border closures to receive outside help.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie