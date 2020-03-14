This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 14 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

North-South Ministerial Council to meet to discuss outbreak of Covid-19 across Ireland

The meeting will take place from 11am in Armagh this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 14 Mar 2020, 9:40 AM
1 hour ago 8,070 Views 41 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5046370
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images

THE NORTH-SOUTH Ministerial Council will hold a special meeting this morning to discuss the outbreak of Covid-19 on the island of Ireland.

The meeting, which will take place in Co Armagh, will be attended by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Simon Coveney, and Minister for Health Simon Harris. 

The Northern Ireland Executive’s First Minister Arlene Foster, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, and Stormont’s Minister for Health Robin Swann will also be in attendance.

Both executives will be joined by their respective Chief Medical Officers at the meeting.

Different measures have been implemented in response to the coronavirus pandemic on both sides of the border.

On Thursday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that schools, colleges and childcare facilities, as well as cultural institutions, would close until 29 March.

The government also recommended working from home where possible, and said indoor gatherings and outdoor events should be cancelled. However, the North has not yet introduced such measures.

Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill had said that she would prefer the approach taken south of the border, but yesterday, Arlene Foster rejected the call for the need for schools to close.

However, following last night’s announcement in the UK that mass gatherings could be banned from next week and that more workers may be encouraged to work from home, the North may soon take more stringent measures to combat the pandemic.

This morning’s meeting will begin at 11am.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (41)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie