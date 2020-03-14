North-South Ministerial Council to meet to discuss outbreak of Covid-19 across Ireland

THE NORTH-SOUTH Ministerial Council will hold a special meeting this morning to discuss the outbreak of Covid-19 on the island of Ireland.

The meeting, which will take place in Co Armagh, will be attended by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Simon Coveney, and Minister for Health Simon Harris.

The Northern Ireland Executive’s First Minister Arlene Foster, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, and Stormont’s Minister for Health Robin Swann will also be in attendance.

Both executives will be joined by their respective Chief Medical Officers at the meeting.

Different measures have been implemented in response to the coronavirus pandemic on both sides of the border.

On Thursday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that schools, colleges and childcare facilities, as well as cultural institutions, would close until 29 March.

The government also recommended working from home where possible, and said indoor gatherings and outdoor events should be cancelled. However, the North has not yet introduced such measures.

Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill had said that she would prefer the approach taken south of the border, but yesterday, Arlene Foster rejected the call for the need for schools to close.

However, following last night’s announcement in the UK that mass gatherings could be banned from next week and that more workers may be encouraged to work from home, the North may soon take more stringent measures to combat the pandemic.

This morning’s meeting will begin at 11am.