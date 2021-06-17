DUP's Paul Givan installed as new First Minister despite last-minute bid by DUP politicians to postpone move

PAUL GIVAN of the DUP has been installed as new First Minister of Northern Ireland with Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill to continue in the role of Deputy First Minister.

The nominations to the two posts in the Northern Ireland Assembly come after last night’s move by the UK government to commit to passing an Irish Language Act in the autumn if this did not take place in the Stormont Assembly.

Sinn Féin had made the moving of an Irish Language Act a red line before it would nominate for the role of Deputy First Minister.

After last night’s deal, some senior DUP MPs and peers in the House of Lords wrote to party leader Edwin Poots expressing concern and urging him not to nominate a First Minister until he consults with them.

The email was signed by defeated leadership candidate Jeffrey Donaldson, party chairman Maurice Morrow, senior MPs Sammy Wilson, Gregory Campbell and Gavin Robinson, former deputy leader Lord Dodds and a number of other senior members.

In total seven of the DUP’s eight MPs have signed the email, with Ian Paisley being the exception. The party’s five peers have also signed.

Despite this letter, Poots this morning nominated his constituency colleague Givan for the role of First Minister saying that he has “mentored” Givan for over 20 years.

Poots said he was nominating Givan “not with a precondition from Sinn Féin but with a brand of confident unionism.”

Givan then accepted the nomination, saying that he thanked “Edwin for his confidence in me.”

- With reporting by PA