THE ATTORNEY GENERAL in Northern Ireland has issued a reminder to the public and media outlets of the need to exercise caution when posting about active criminal proceedings online.

The Attorney General, Brenda King, warned that people or media outlets publishing, posting or sharing material could be found in contempt of court.

Advertisement

King said those commenting should consider the provisions of the Contempt of Court Act 1981.

In January, the North’s Attorney General posted guidance for social media users regarding contempt of court.

The PSNI last week highlighted separate statutory requirements to protect the anonymity of any person against whom certain sexual offences are alleged to have been committed.