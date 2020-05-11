'Not out of the woods yet': Northern Ireland Executive to discuss plan for easing Covid-19 restrictions

THE NORTHERN IRELAND Executive will meet today to consider its plan for a phased approach to relaxing Covid-19 restrictions.

First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill have continued to emphasise the importance of ‘stay at home’ advice for citizens of Northern Ireland, in contrast with the British Prime Minister’s ‘stay alert’ message yesterday.

Although Boris Johnson said yesterday it was not time to end the lockdown, he said from this week anyone who cannot work from home “should be actively encouraged to go to work” – but avoid using public transport.

He said schools and shops could begin a phased reopening in June, while under the plan at least some of the hospitality industry and other public places could reopen as early as July.

People in the UK will also have more freedom when it comes to exercise from Wednesday.

Foster said yesterday that people in Northern Ireland had flattened the curve of infection and saved lives by staying at home, keeping their distance and washing their hands.

However she added they are “not out of the woods yet”.

“It is important that we continue to follow this advice,” she said.

O’Neill also stressed that advice to stay at home “remains the message”.

“The decisions this Executive will take in the days and weeks ahead are some of the biggest we will ever have to make,” she said.

“We know that six weeks into the restrictions, people need some light at the end of the tunnel. We also know that recovery will only happen one step at a time, to do otherwise risks undermining the sacrifices people have already made and increases the risk of a second spike in the future.”

In an interview with Irish News this morning, O’Neill said the exit strategy will be based on a “five stage” plan but will not be date specific.

She said it is her personal view that schools should not re-open before September.

The paper reports pubs, restaurants, cafes and hairdressers will only be allowed to open in the final stage.