820 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland

THERE HAVE BEEN a further 820 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours.

The NI Department of Health said there had also been a further six deaths confirmed. The death toll from Covid-19 in the six counties is now at 621.

New restrictions put in place in Northern Ireland to try to stem the recent spike in cases of the virus include the closure of schools for the next two weeks, and pubs and restaurants for the next four weeks.

Prior to today, there had been a further 7,000 cases in the past week alone. Yesterday, 1,012 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed.

Currently, there are 261 people in hospitals in the North with Covid-19 and a further 29 people in ICU.

Derry and Strabane continues to be the worst-affected area, with Belfast also posting high numbers.

With new restrictions north of the border, the Irish government is also set to announce further measures to try to stem the spread of the virus later today.

There have been repeated calls for an all-island approach to tackling the virus, but it’s believed that schools will not be closed when the Taoiseach outlines the new restrictions later today.