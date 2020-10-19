#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 19 October 2020
Advertisement

820 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland

Derry and Strabane continues to be the worst-affected area, with Belfast also posting high numbers.

By Sean Murray Monday 19 Oct 2020, 2:02 PM
47 minutes ago 3,027 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5237326
A man wearing a face mask walks past a closed pub in Belfast
Image: Peter Morrison/AP/PA Images
A man wearing a face mask walks past a closed pub in Belfast
A man wearing a face mask walks past a closed pub in Belfast
Image: Peter Morrison/AP/PA Images

THERE HAVE BEEN a further 820 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours.

The NI Department of Health said there had also been a further six deaths confirmed. The death toll from Covid-19 in the six counties is now at 621. 

New restrictions put in place in Northern Ireland to try to stem the recent spike in cases of the virus include the closure of schools for the next two weeks, and pubs and restaurants for the next four weeks. 

Prior to today, there had been a further 7,000 cases in the past week alone. Yesterday, 1,012 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed.

 

Currently, there are 261 people in hospitals in the North with Covid-19 and a further 29 people in ICU.

Related Read

19.10.20 Cabinet to meet to finalise 'decisive and nationwide' restrictions

Derry and Strabane continues to be the worst-affected area, with Belfast also posting high numbers. 

With new restrictions north of the border, the Irish government is also set to announce further measures to try to stem the spread of the virus later today. 

There have been repeated calls for an all-island approach to tackling the virus, but it’s believed that schools will not be closed when the Taoiseach outlines the new restrictions later today.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie