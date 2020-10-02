#Open journalism No news is bad news

Coronavirus: Northern Ireland confirms 934 new cases, a record daily high

Today’s figure is more than twice the previous high.

By Sean Murray Friday 2 Oct 2020, 2:16 PM
Friday 2 Oct 2020, 2:16 PM
First Minster Arlene Foster (right) and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

THE NORTHERN IRELAND Department of Health has said that 934 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours. 

This is the highest number recorded to date and more than twice the previous daily high of 424 recorded on Wednesday.

One further death has been reported, bringing the total death toll in Northern Ireland from Covid-19 to 582.

A total of 12,886 cases have been confirmed to date in Northern Ireland. 

A further 201 cases in the Derry and Strabane area today brings the incidence rate there to 422.8 per 100,000.

Further restrictions are set to take effect in this area from Monday.

