Northern Ireland Census records more Catholics than Protestants for the first time

THE NORTHERN IRELAND Census has recorded a higher total number of Catholics than Protestants for the first time in the region’s 100-year history.

The 2021 Census, which asked people about both their current religion and religion of upbringing, shows 45.7% of Northern Ireland’s population is or was raised Catholic, while 43.5% are Protestant or another Christian religion.

It is the first time that the proportion of Catholics in the population has surpassed the number of Protestants.

The Census figures usually prompt debate over what they may mean for Northern Ireland’s future and public opinion on the question of the reunification of Ireland.

“In 2021, the main current religions were: Catholic (42.3%); Presbyterian (16.6%); Church of Ireland (11.5%); Methodist (2.3%); Other Christian denominations (6.9%); and Other religions (1.3%),” the Census figures outline.

A bulletin document releasing the figures said that “17.4% of our population had ‘No religion’ – this is a marked increase on 2011 when 10.1% had ‘No religion’”.

“This points to the increased secularisation of our population,” the bulletin said.

“The proportion of the population in Census 2021 with ‘No religion’ ranges from 30.6% in Ards & North Down council to 7.8% in Mid Ulster council. All councils are more secular in 2021 than they were ten years ago.

“Combining current religion and religion of upbringing gives 45.7% of our population who were ‘Catholic’, 43.5% who were ‘Protestant, Other Christian or Christian related’ and 1.5% who were from other non-Christian religions.

“The remaining 9.3% of our population, or 177,400 people in Census 2021 neither belonged to nor were brought up in any religion. This group has increased in size from 2011 when 5.6% or 101,200 people were recorded in this way.”

In 2011, the Census recorded 48% of the population as being either Protestant or brought up Protestant, down five percentage points on 2001. The Catholic population that year was 45%, up one percentage point on 2001.

Passports

The 2021 Census also asked participants about the passport they hold.

It found a decrease in UK passports and significant increase in Irish passports, though UK passports still outnumber Irish ones.

“Over the last decade the number of people holding a UK passport, either solely or jointly, has decreased from 1,070,400 in 2011 to 1,000,200 in 2021,” the bulletin said.

“The number of people holding an Ireland passport, either solely or jointly, has increased from 375,800 in 2011 to 614,300 in 2021.

“This is consistent with information from the Department for Foreign Affairs (Ireland) on the increased demand for Ireland passports from people living in Northern Ireland.”

52.6% of usual residents (just over one million people) in Northern Ireland held a UK passport as either their sole passport or along with a passport for another country.

32.3% (614,300 people) held an Ireland passport either solely or jointly.

3.9% held a European (non-UK/Ireland) passport and 1.6% held passports from other countries in the world.

National identity

In 2011, the Census included a question on national identity for the first time.

At that time, 40% said they had a British-only national identity, 25% said they had an Irish-only identity and 21% saw their identity as being only Northern Irish.

In the 2021 Census, 31.9% described themselves as British-only, 29.1% as Irish only, and 19.8% as Northern Irish only.

“The number of people who are ‘British only’ is down from 722,400 in 2011 to 606,300 in 2021,” a statistical bulletin said.

“This fall is counterbalanced, but only partially, by increases in the number of people who identify as ‘British and Northern Irish’, up from 111,700 in 2011 to 151,300 in 2021, and by those who identify as ‘British, Irish and Northern Irish’, up from 18,400 in 2011 to 28,100 in 2021,” it said.

“In contrast, the number of people who are ‘Irish only’ is up from 457,500 in 2011 to 554,400 in 2021.

“There has also been an increase in the number of people who identify as ‘Irish and Northern Irish’, up from 19,100 in 2011 to 33,600 in 2021, and in those who identify as ‘British, Irish and Northern Irish’ up from 18,400 in 2011 to 28,100 in 2021.

“The number of people who were recorded as ‘Northern Irish only’ is broadly stable – standing at 379,300 people in 2011 and 376,400 people in 2021.

“However the total number of people identifying as either ‘British and Northern Irish’ or ‘Irish and Northern Irish’ or ‘British, Irish and Northern Irish’ is up from 149,300 people in 2011 to 213,000 people in 2021.”

The first round of figures released from the 2021 Census, published in May, showed that Northern Ireland’s population had risen to a record high of more than 1.9 million people.