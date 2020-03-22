Coronavirus: Second death confirmed in Northern Ireland and 20 more cases

A PATIENT WHO had tested positive for Covid-19 has become to second person with the virus to die in Northern Ireland.

The north’s Department of Health confirmed the news this afternoon, saying that the patient was elderly, had an underlying medical condition and was being treated in hospital.

There were also 20 new positive cases in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 128. The total number of tests completed in Northern Ireland is 2,484.

Another 102 cases of the virus were announced yesterday in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number to 785.

In a statement today, Northern Ireland’s Health Minister Robin Swann shared his “deepest condolences to the friends and family of this patient”.

“This heartbreaking news on Mother’s Day should bring it home to every one of us that coronavirus is a real and present danger across our community,” Swann added.

It is essential that we that we all follow the public health advice on keeping a safe distance, washing our hands and staying at home. We all must ensure we reduce our social interactions, we must not make unnecessary visits or take unnecessary journeys.

The minister also took the opportunity to again warn people against ignoring public health advice.

“We have received concerning reports of a minority of people who are flouting our social distancing advice. These behaviours are putting the people themselves, their families and their friends and neighbours at risk,” he said.

“Coronavirus is a threat across generations and all walks of life. We all need to unite to fight against it.”

The death of the first person with the coronavirus in Northern Ireland was confirmed on Thursday morning. Three people are confirmed to have died in the Republic.