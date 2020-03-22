This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 22 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coronavirus: Second death confirmed in Northern Ireland and 20 more cases

The patient was elderly and had an underlying medical condition.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 22 Mar 2020, 3:02 PM
28 minutes ago 5,772 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5054231
An Emergency Department in Northern Ireland. (File photo)
Image: Michael Cooper/PA Images
An Emergency Department in Northern Ireland. (File photo)
An Emergency Department in Northern Ireland. (File photo)
Image: Michael Cooper/PA Images

A PATIENT WHO had tested positive for Covid-19 has become to second person with the virus to die in Northern Ireland. 

The north’s Department of Health confirmed the news this afternoon, saying that the patient was elderly, had an underlying medical condition and was being treated in hospital. 

There were also 20 new positive cases in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 128. The total number of tests completed in Northern Ireland is 2,484.

Another 102 cases of the virus were announced yesterday in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number to 785. 

In a statement today, Northern Ireland’s Health Minister Robin Swann shared his “deepest condolences to the friends and family of this patient”.

“This heartbreaking news on Mother’s Day should bring it home to every one of us that coronavirus is a real and present danger across our community,” Swann added. 

It is essential that we that we all follow the public health advice on keeping a safe distance, washing our hands and staying at home. We all must ensure we reduce our social interactions, we must not make unnecessary visits or take unnecessary journeys.

The minister also took the opportunity to again warn people against ignoring public health advice. 

“We have received concerning reports of a minority of people who are flouting our social distancing advice. These behaviours are putting the people themselves, their families and their friends and neighbours at risk,” he said.

Related Read

13.03.20 Are playdates okay? The HSE's advice on social distancing for children

“Coronavirus is a threat across generations and all walks of life. We all need to unite to fight against it.”

The death of the first person with the coronavirus in Northern Ireland was confirmed on Thursday morning. Three people are confirmed to have died in the Republic. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie