One death and 89 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland hit a million vaccine doses in its rollout programme this week.

NORTHERN IRELAND HAS confirmed a further 89 cases of Covid-19 this afternoon.

In its latest update, Northern Ireland’s Department of Health said that one more person has died with Covid-19. 

Today’s figures bring the total number of cases confirmed in the North to 118,267, while the number of people who have died has reached 2,129.

26 new cases are in Derry City and Strabane; 13 in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon; 12 in Belfast; 10 in Antrim and Newtownabbey; and 10 in the Causeway Coast and Glens.

Hospitals in Northern Ireland are currently operating at 94% occupancy, while 84 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, with eight in ICU. 

There are five active Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes in the North.

Northern Ireland reached one million vaccine doses in its rollout programme this week.

Minister for Health Robin Swann said that vaccination is saving lives and protecting people from serious illness, as well as reducing pressure on health and social care services.

“Let us not forget how serious the situation was at the turn of the year, with the vaccination programme in its infancy and Covid infection levels rising alarmingly. “We are in a much better place today, thanks to the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines and to public adherence to public health measures,” Swann said.

“As we move gradually out of lockdown, we should be very grateful for the vaccination programme’s role in getting us to this point,” he said.

“Hitting the one million mark is undoubtedly another landmark to welcome, and more than 800,000 people have received a first dose. However, we still have work to do. I would strongly urge anyone who is eligible for a vaccine to get their jab at the earliest opportunity.”

