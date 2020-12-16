#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 16 December 2020
Stephen Donnelly says Ireland 'will not be found wanting' if NI requires help managing Covid-19 surge

Images showed queues of ambulances outside hospitals in the North last night.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 16 Dec 2020, 10:08 AM
Ambulances queue outside Antrim Area Hospital last night
Image: PA
Image: PA

MINISTER FOR HEALTH Stephen Donnelly has said that Ireland “will not be found wanting” if the North requires assistance in managing a surge in Covid-19 cases.

His remarks follow images which showed queues of ambulances outside hospitals in Northern Ireland last night, as pressure mounts on the region’s health service.

Chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride warned yesterday that Northern Ireland faces one of the most challenging periods of the pandemic after the most recent circuit break lockdown failed to drive down infections.

Hospital capacity across the region stood at 104% yesterday.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Donnelly described the situation in the North as “very serious”.

“There is ongoing engagement North and south at a political level, between myself and [Health] Minister Swann at an official level [and] probably most importantly at a clinical level,” he said.

“If assistance would be of use in the North in regard to health care capacity, Ireland will not be found wanting in any way.”

Wendy McGowan, Director of Operations at the Northern Trust revealed that although ambulances were no longer queuing outside hospitals, 43 patients were in emergency rooms awaiting admission to wards this morning.

“We are still starting off this morning with a very low baseline,” she also told Morning Ireland, adding that hospital staff are “stretched very, very thin”.

McGowan explained hospitals are working beyond capacity due to a recent surge in Covid-19 cases, and said that staff at hospitals are “very concerned” about the coming weeks.

In a statement to BBC Northern Ireland, the Northern Trust apologised to the affected patients and their families over the difficulty in managing patient numbers.

Stormont ministers are set to convene to discuss the situation in the North tomorrow, amid intensifying calls from medics to rethink a planned relaxation of restrictions over Christmas and to introduce fresh measures to curb the spread of the virus.

First Minister Arlene Foster participated in a call last night with other UK leaders to review the planned relaxation of restrictions on household gatherings.

The Stormont Executive is set to meet tomorrow to consider the situation regarding Covid-19.

Health Minister Robin Swann is set to bring proposals regarding new Covid-19 restrictions to the meeting, which will follow further discussions with UK Cabinet Minister Micheal Gove this morning.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said Sinn Féin would “support any proposals brought forward by the health minister to tackle the current situation”.

The deaths of a further six people with Covid-19 in the North were announced yesterday, bringing the region’s toll to 1,135.

Another 486 new cases of the virus were recorded in 24 hours.

Dr McBride said Northern Ireland was not where it needed to be in terms of case numbers at the start of a fortnight of festive relaxations, including a five-day period of increased household gatherings over Christmas.

“The circumstances we are currently facing are extremely troubling,” he said.

Meanwhile, figures released by the UK government this morning show that 4,000 people have received the Covid-19 vaccine in the North so far.

With reporting from Press Association.

