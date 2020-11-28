Nine deaths and 315 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

Newcastle, Co Down, with the Mourne Mountains.

NORTHERN IRELAND HAS confirmed a further 315 cases of Covid-19 in its latest update this afternoon.

Additionally, Northern Ireland’s Department of Health has reported that nine more people have died, bringing the total number of Covid-19 deaths to 983.

Of the nine deaths reported today, eight occurred in the 24 hour period between 10am yesterday and today.

The total tally of Covid-19 cases in the North since the first outbreak of the virus earlier this year now stands at 51,824.

The Department of Health #COVID19 dashboard has been updated with latest data.



Of the 315 new cases, 44 are in Derry City and Strabane; 41 are in Belfast; 36 are in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon; and 35 are in Mid and East Antrim.

A two-week “circuit-breaker” lockdown came into effect in Northern Ireland yesterday.

Non-essential retail, churches, leisure and hospitality businesses closed, but schools are to remain open.

Household gatherings are not permitted for the duration of the lockdown.

First Minister Arlene Foster said that the next two weeks will be “crucial” to preparing for a safe Christmas.

Yesterday, Northern Ireland confirmed a further 391 Covid-19 cases and twelve deaths.