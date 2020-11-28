#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 28 November 2020
Advertisement

Nine deaths and 315 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

A two-week “circuit-breaker” lockdown came into effect in Northern Ireland yesterday.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 28 Nov 2020, 2:06 PM
7 minutes ago 250 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5281883
Newcastle, Co Down, with the Mourne Mountains.
Newcastle, Co Down, with the Mourne Mountains.
Newcastle, Co Down, with the Mourne Mountains.

NORTHERN IRELAND HAS confirmed a further 315 cases of Covid-19 in its latest update this afternoon.

Additionally, Northern Ireland’s Department of Health has reported that nine more people have died, bringing the total number of Covid-19 deaths to 983.

Of the nine deaths reported today, eight occurred in the 24 hour period between 10am yesterday and today.

The total tally of Covid-19 cases in the North since the first outbreak of the virus earlier this year now stands at 51,824.

Of the 315 new cases, 44 are in Derry City and Strabane; 41 are in Belfast; 36 are in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon; and 35 are in Mid and East Antrim.

A two-week “circuit-breaker” lockdown came into effect in Northern Ireland yesterday.

Non-essential retail, churches, leisure and hospitality businesses closed, but schools are to remain open.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Household gatherings are not permitted for the duration of the lockdown.

First Minister Arlene Foster said that the next two weeks will be “crucial” to preparing for a safe Christmas.

Yesterday, Northern Ireland confirmed a further 391 Covid-19 cases and twelve deaths. 

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie