Northern Ireland confirms record high cases of Covid-19 in single day

NORTHERN IRELAND HAS recorded 2,397 new cases of Covid-19 – the highest daily caseload confirmed in the North since the outbreak of the virus.

Nine more people have died with Covid-19 according to the latest update from the Northern Ireland Department of Health this afternoon.

The total number of Covid-19 cases since the first outbreak of the virus in the North now stands at 184,172, while 2,287 people have died.

Belfast reported the highest number of cases in today’s figure with 415 new cases, followed by the district of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon at 359.

There are 388 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, with 47 in ICU, while overall occupancy in hospitals across the system is over-capacity.

134 outbreaks of the virus are active in care homes.

Yesterday, there were 1,963 new cases and nine deaths.

Northern Ireland’s Health Minister Robin Swann said the latest figures are “deeply concerning”.

“The Delta variant is taking its toll on Northern Ireland and it is vital that as many of our citizens as possible are vaccinated,” Swann said.

“If you are not yet vaccinated, the best and right time to get your jab is right now. Please don’t delay,” he said.

“While we will continue to provide opportunities to get vaccinated, these opportunities will inevitably become more limited. It will never be easier to get your jab than it is now.”

Mass vaccination centres in Northern Ireland stopped offering first doses to the general population at the end of July, but are offering first doses again this weekend.

Centres are located in Belfast, Ballymena, Craigavon, Derry, Omagh and Enniskillen.

Nearly 2.4 million doses of vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland to date – 1.26 million first doses and 1.14 million second doses.

The latest infection survey (which was published today and covers from 8 to 14 August) estimates 1.92% of the population had Covid-19 during that week.