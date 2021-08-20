#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Friday 20 August 2021
Advertisement

Northern Ireland confirms record high cases of Covid-19 in single day

The NI Department of Health reported 2,397 new cases today.

By Lauren Boland Friday 20 Aug 2021, 4:27 PM
1 hour ago 15,940 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5527857
The Peace Bridge in Derry
Image: Shutterstock/Francesco Scatena
The Peace Bridge in Derry
The Peace Bridge in Derry
Image: Shutterstock/Francesco Scatena

NORTHERN IRELAND HAS recorded 2,397 new cases of Covid-19 – the highest daily caseload confirmed in the North since the outbreak of the virus.

Nine more people have died with Covid-19 according to the latest update from the Northern Ireland Department of Health this afternoon.

The total number of Covid-19 cases since the first outbreak of the virus in the North now stands at 184,172, while 2,287 people have died.

Belfast reported the highest number of cases in today’s figure with 415 new cases, followed by the district of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon at 359.

There are 388 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, with 47 in ICU, while overall occupancy in hospitals across the system is over-capacity.

134 outbreaks of the virus are active in care homes.

Yesterday, there were 1,963 new cases and nine deaths.

Northern Ireland’s Health Minister Robin Swann said the latest figures are “deeply concerning”.

“The Delta variant is taking its toll on Northern Ireland and it is vital that as many of our citizens as possible are vaccinated,” Swann said.

“If you are not yet vaccinated, the best and right time to get your jab is right now. Please don’t delay,” he said.

“While we will continue to provide opportunities to get vaccinated, these opportunities will inevitably become more limited. It will never be easier to get your jab than it is now.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Mass vaccination centres in Northern Ireland stopped offering first doses to the general population at the end of July, but are offering first doses again this weekend.

Centres are located in Belfast, Ballymena, Craigavon, Derry, Omagh and Enniskillen.

Nearly 2.4 million doses of vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland to date – 1.26 million first doses and 1.14 million second doses.

The latest infection survey (which was published today and covers from 8 to 14 August) estimates 1.92% of the population had Covid-19 during that week.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie