#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 19 December 2020
Advertisement

Seventeen deaths and 640 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Northern Ireland

The Northern Ireland Executive has agreed on a six-week lockdown to come into effect from 26 December.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 19 Dec 2020, 2:07 PM
33 minutes ago 2,652 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5305904
Image: Shutterstock/The Escape of Malee
Image: Shutterstock/The Escape of Malee

HEALTH OFFICIALS IN Northern Ireland have confirmed a further 640 cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in the North to 61,437.

In its latest update, Northern Ireland’s Department of Health confirmed that seventeen more people have died with Covid-19.

Thirteen of the seventeen deaths occurred in the 24 hour reporting period between yesterday and today, with four occurred outside the last 24 hours.

Since the first outbreak of Covid-19, 1,183 people have died with the virus in the North.

Of today’s cases, the local government district of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon has reported the highest numbers with 92 new cases.

There have been 74 new cases in Newry, Mourne and Down; 68 in Fermanagh and Omagh; and 63 in Belfast.

Currently, 427 patients with Covid-19 are hospitalised in the North, with 30 Covid-19 patients in ICU.

Hospitals are operating at 101% occupancy, which means that the demand for beds is higher than hospitals’ total capacity.

Additionally, there are 82 active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes across the North.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Northern Ireland Executive has agreed on a six-week lockdown to come into effect from 26 December.

It is expected that measures will include the closure of all non-essential retail and close-contact services, while restaurants will be limited to takeaway services.

First Minister Arlene Foster has said that Northern Ireland needs to “up our game” and that it is facing a “very difficult situation with Covid-19 spreading at an alarming rate”.

“We’re facing a great deal of difficulty across Northern Ireland, people need to recognise that and need to recognise the fact that they have to ensure personal responsibility in their action over the next period of time people need to cut down their social contacts in order to protect themselves and their families,” Foster said. 

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie