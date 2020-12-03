#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 3 December 2020
Eleven deaths and 456 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

The first Covid-19 vaccines in Northern Ireland are expected to start next week.

By Lauren Boland Thursday 3 Dec 2020, 2:05 PM
Shutterstock/Joaquin Ossorio Castillo
Shutterstock/Joaquin Ossorio Castillo

A FURTHER eleven people have died in Northern Ireland with Covid-19, bringing the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the North to 1,026.

Eight of the eleven deaths occurred between 10 am on 2 December and 10 am on 3 December.

Northern Ireland’s Department of Health has confirmed 456 new cases of Covid-19 in its latest update this afternoon.

The total number of Covid-19 cases that have been recorded in the North now stands at 53,728.

Of today’s cases, the areas most affected are Mid Ulster with 60 cases; Belfast with 55; Mid and East Antrim with 45; and Derry City and Strabane with 44.

Hospitals in Northern Ireland are currently operating at 100% occupancy.

There are 413 patients with a confirmed case of Covid-19 in hospital, with 38 in ICU.

In care homes across the North, there are 119 active Covid-19 outbreaks.

The first Covid-19 vaccinations in Northern Ireland are expected to take place next week, with 25,000 doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine due to arrive.

Healthcare workers, care home residents, and people over the age of 80 are in the first priority group to receive the vaccine.

Northern Ireland’s Health Minister Robin Swann has said that the approval of the vaccine marked a “good day”, but that there are still “many more steps along this long and difficult path” towards fighting Covid-19. 

Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

