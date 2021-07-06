#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 6 July 2021
Advertisement

Northern Ireland won't follow England's approach to easing restrictions, says deputy first minister

Michelle O’Neill branded the UK Government’s approach to removing restrictions “reckless”.

By Press Association Tuesday 6 Jul 2021, 4:42 PM
45 minutes ago 2,601 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5487396
Image: Shutterstock/Leonid Andronov
Image: Shutterstock/Leonid Andronov

NORTHERN IRELAND WILL not be following England’s approach to easing restrictions, the deputy first minister has said.

NI Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill branded the UK Government’s approach to removing restrictions “reckless”.

O’Neill said that Northern Ireland “will not be following Boris Johnson’s model”.

In an announcement yesterday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to shortly lift England’s coronavirus regulations despite warning it is “very far from the end” of the pandemic.

He announced an intention to scrap mandatory mask-wearing and lift social distancing requirement, relying on trusting the public’s judgment and the “wall of immunity” offered by vaccines.

The easing is expected on 19 July, at a time when Johnson acknowledged there could be 50,000 new cases detected daily.

Speaking today, O’Neill said the NI Executive will discuss what measures can be relaxed.

However, there are no plans to end the use of face masks.

She said discussions would include what restrictions on travel will apply in coming months.

Similarly, Scotland’s Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said there will be “fundamental differences” between Scotland and England after 19 July, with certain restrictions continuing in Scotland for a much longer time.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Northern Ireland’s Department of Health recorded a further 417 positive cases of Covid-19 this afternoon.

There were no deaths reported in the North the past 24 hours.

This morning, there were 37 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of who five were in intensive care.

2,079,758 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland to date.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie