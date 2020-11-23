#Open journalism No news is bad news

Three deaths and 280 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

The Northern Ireland Department of Health confirmed the latest figures this afternoon.

By Sean Murray Monday 23 Nov 2020, 2:06 PM
1 hour ago 2,757 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5276043
NI First Minister Arlene Foster at a press conference in Stormont.
Image: Kelvin Boyes/PA Images
NI First Minister Arlene Foster at a press conference in Stormont.
NI First Minister Arlene Foster at a press conference in Stormont.
Image: Kelvin Boyes/PA Images

A FURTHER 280 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

In its daily update, the NI Department of Health said that a further three people with Covid-19 have died, bringing the death toll to 936.

Earlier today, Stormont health minister Robin Swann made a “heartfelt plea for unity” in the Northern Ireland Assembly ahead of tough new coronavirus restrictions coming into force on Friday.

“The public are watching and are looking to us for united leadership,” he told MLAs today.

Swann said while it is the duty of the chamber to hold the Executive to account and scrutinise policy decisions, he urged against a descent into “political point-scoring”.

“The last few weeks have not seen devolution at its best. That is something of an understatement,” he said.

The Stormont Executive also today agreed a support package ahead of two weeks of strict restrictions from Friday to suppress the spread of coronavirus.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy said the funding comes from £400 million which Stormont received from the Treasury two weeks ago.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that discussions are being held between the UK and Ireland around arrangements for the Christmas period under Covid-19 restrictions. 

In a statement, UK Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove’s office said it is recognised that people in Northern Ireland will want to see family and friends across the island of Ireland.

“This is the subject of discussions with the Irish Government,” the statement added.

A new two-week lockdown is set to begin in Northern Ireland from 27 November, after an agreement was reached by the Stormont Executive last Thursday.

With reporting from PA

