Ten deaths and 471 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

NORTHERN IRELAND has confirmed a further 471 cases of Covid-19 in its latest update this afternoon.

Additionally, ten more people have died with Covid-19 in the North, bringing the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the North to 791.

471 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Sadly, a further 10 deaths have been reported. https://t.co/YN16dmGzhv pic.twitter.com/Ze5R7ZDYuI — Department of Health (@healthdpt) November 9, 2020

The standing total of Covid-19 cases since the first outbreak of the virus in the North is 43,388.

There are 426 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, with 55 in ICU. Data from the Department of Health today shows there are 139 active Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes in Northern Ireland.