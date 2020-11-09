Ten deaths and 471 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

NORTHERN IRELAND has confirmed a further 471 cases of Covid-19 in its latest update this afternoon.
Additionally, ten more people have died with Covid-19 in the North, bringing the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the North to 791.
The Department of Health #COVID19 dashboard has been updated with latest data.— Department of Health (@healthdpt) November 9, 2020
471 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Sadly, a further 10 deaths have been reported. https://t.co/YN16dmGzhv pic.twitter.com/Ze5R7ZDYuI
The standing total of Covid-19 cases since the first outbreak of the virus in the North is 43,388.
There are 426 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, with 55 in ICU. Data from the Department of Health today shows there are 139 active Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes in Northern Ireland.
