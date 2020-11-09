#Open journalism No news is bad news

Ten deaths and 471 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

The Department of Health has provided an update on case numbers.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 9 Nov 2020, 2:12 PM
7 minutes ago 301 Views No Comments
Image: PA
NORTHERN IRELAND has confirmed a further 471 cases of Covid-19 in its latest update this afternoon.

Additionally, ten more people have died with Covid-19 in the North, bringing the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the North to 791.

The standing total of Covid-19 cases since the first outbreak of the virus in the North is 43,388.

There are 426 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, with 55 in ICU. Data from the Department of Health today shows there are 139 active Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes in Northern Ireland.

