Northern Ireland ministers agree measures to begin easing lockdown next month

File photo. NI's deputy first minister Michelle O'Neill (left) with first minister Arlene Foster

STORMONG MINISTERS HAVE agreed a series of lockdown relaxations including a timetable for returning all schoolchildren to classes in Northern Ireland.

Easements focus on outdoor gatherings and sporting activities as well as click and collect services for non-essential retail outlets.

The “stay at home” rule is also set to lift next month, replaced with a “stay local” message.

Primary pupils in the youngest age groups are already back in classes and secondary school children in the older age groups are due back on Monday 22 March.

The PA news agency understands that ministers have agreed that the remaining primary pupils will also return on 22 March.

The final cohort of secondary students will go back to classes on 12 April after the Easter holidays, though this step is subject to an Executive review of the public health picture at the end of March.

In terms of the wider lockdown restrictions, PA understands that ministers have agreed:

From April 1

– Up to six people from no more than two households can meet outdoors in a private garden.

– Ten people, from no more than two households, able to participate in outdoor sporting activities. Golf courses to reopen (clubhouses to remain closed).

– Click and collect purchases allowed from garden centres and plant nurseries.

From April 12

– Up to ten people from no more than two households can meet outdoors in a private garden.

– Click and collect at all non-essential retail outlets.

– “Stay at home” requirement lifts. Will be replaced by “stay local” message.

– Outdoor sports training to resume for sports clubs affiliated with recognised governing bodies with no more than 15 participants in one training group. Indoor club facilities, apart from toilets, to remain closed.

12 April measures are subject to final ratification by the Executive in the week before they come into effect, likely on 8 April.

First Minister Arlene Foster will outline the decisions to the Assembly later today on behalf of the powersharing administration.

The move were agreed at a virtual Executive meeting earlier today.

Northern Ireland has been living under restrictive lockdown measures since a spike of coronavirus cases in December.

The Executive published its Pathway Out Of Restrictions blueprint earlier this month.

It includes five steps along nine pathways – retail; hospitality; education and young people; work; culture, heritage and entertainment; sports and leisure; travel and tourism; worship and ceremonies; and home and community.

The five stages of restriction begin with lockdown then extend to cautious first steps, gradual easing, further easing, and preparing for the future.

The plan did not initially include any dates.

The death of one more person who previously tested positive for Covid-19 was confirmed by Northern Ireland’s Department of Health today.

Another 164 confirmed cases of the virus were also recorded.

The department’s confirmed coronavirus hospital inpatient number stood at 176 this morning, 18 of whom were in intensive care.