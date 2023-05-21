Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo Alliance Party candidates David Bell, party leader Naomi Long, Peter McReynolds and Fiona McAteer celebrate winning seats at Belfast City Hall.
Poll: Is there enough coverage of NI elections across the island?
Some have suggested that the NI election didn’t get enough media attention in the south.
SINN FÉIN HAS enjoyed an historic victory in an unprecedented Northern Ireland local election, that has also seen the non-denominational Alliance Party take third place for the first time, and the DUP hold their seats but fail to make gains. 

However, some have suggested that the election result didn’t make much a splash in the papers here. 

Yesterday’s Independent didn’t mention the election. The Sunday Independent had a brief summary on page four, with analysis on the backpage. The Irish Times’ weekend edition gave the election a short article on page four, but their columnists avoided the topic (both papers had further coverage online). 

The election was also covered in other papers, but it failed to make the front pages.

While bearing in mind that the timings of counts in elections impact editorial decisions, we want to know, do you think there is enough coverage of elections in Northern Ireland in the Republic in general? 


No, I'd like to see a bit more.  (349)
I think there is plenty.  (261)
I'm not interested in local elections in general.  (146)



