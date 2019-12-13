Here's a list of MPs elected in Northern Ireland

COUNTING IS STILL taking place across the North’s 18 constituencies.
The DUP could be in for tough fights in both Belfast North and Belfast South, while all eyes will be on whether the SDLP can win back Foyle from Sinn Féin.
Here’s the list of who’s been elected so far:
This will be updated throughout the evening as results come in.
Belfast East
Belfast North
Belfast South
Belfast West
Sinn Féin’s Paul Maskey has been comfortably re-elected with nearly 21,000 votes.
East Antrim
East Derry
Fermanagh and South Tyrone
Foyle
Lagan Valley
Mid Ulster
Newry and Armagh
North Antrim
North Down
The Alliance Party’s Stephen Farry has been elected. He will replace independent unionist and Remain supporter Lady Sylvia Hermon, who stepped down unexpectedly before the election.
South Antrim
South Down
Strangford
The DUP’s Jim Shannon has retained his seat, albeit with a decreased majority compared to the 2017 election.
Upper Bann
West Tyrone
Órfhlaith Begley has been re-elected for Sinn Féin.
