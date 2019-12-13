Here's a list of MPs elected in Northern Ireland

Arlene Foster's DUP could be in for a long night.

COUNTING IS STILL taking place across the North’s 18 constituencies.

The DUP could be in for tough fights in both Belfast North and Belfast South, while all eyes will be on whether the SDLP can win back Foyle from Sinn Féin.

Here’s the list of who’s been elected so far:

This will be updated throughout the evening as results come in.

Belfast East

Belfast North

Belfast South

Belfast West

Sinn Féin’s Paul Maskey has been comfortably re-elected with nearly 21,000 votes.

East Antrim

East Derry

Fermanagh and South Tyrone

Foyle

Lagan Valley

Mid Ulster

Newry and Armagh

North Antrim

North Down

The Alliance Party’s Stephen Farry has been elected. He will replace independent unionist and Remain supporter Lady Sylvia Hermon, who stepped down unexpectedly before the election.

The Alliance Party's Stephen Farry was elected in North Down. Source: Michael Cooper/PA Wire/PA Images

South Antrim

South Down

Strangford

The DUP’s Jim Shannon has retained his seat, albeit with a decreased majority compared to the 2017 election.

Upper Bann

West Tyrone

Órfhlaith Begley has been re-elected for Sinn Féin.