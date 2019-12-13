This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's a list of MPs elected in Northern Ireland

The latest results from the 18 constituencies in the North.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 13 Dec 2019, 1:55 AM
1 hour ago 3,239 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4931352
Arlene Foster's DUP could be in for a long night.
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images
Arlene Foster's DUP could be in for a long night.
Arlene Foster's DUP could be in for a long night.
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images

COUNTING IS STILL taking place across the North’s 18 constituencies. 

The DUP could be in for tough fights in both Belfast North and Belfast South, while all eyes will be on whether the SDLP can win back Foyle from Sinn Féin. 

Here’s the list of who’s been elected so far:

This will be updated throughout the evening as results come in. 

Belfast East

 

Belfast North

 

Belfast South

 

Belfast West

Sinn Féin’s Paul Maskey has been comfortably re-elected with nearly 21,000 votes. 

 

East Antrim

 

East Derry

 

Fermanagh and South Tyrone

  

Foyle

 

Lagan Valley

 

Mid Ulster

 

Newry and Armagh

 

North Antrim

 

North Down

The Alliance Party’s Stephen Farry has been elected. He will replace independent unionist and Remain supporter Lady Sylvia Hermon, who stepped down unexpectedly before the election. 

general-election-2019 The Alliance Party's Stephen Farry was elected in North Down. Source: Michael Cooper/PA Wire/PA Images

South Antrim

 

South Down

 

Strangford

The DUP’s Jim Shannon has retained his seat, albeit with a decreased majority compared to the 2017 election. 

Upper Bann

 

West Tyrone

Órfhlaith Begley has been re-elected for Sinn Féin. 

 

