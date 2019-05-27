Nationalist-unionist duoply broken in Northern Ireland's MEP elections

TWO PRO-REMAIN candidates look set to take seats in Northern Ireland’s European election constituency in the form of Sinn Féin and the Alliance Party.

Northern Ireland has three European Parliament seats with sitting Sinn Féin MEP Martin Anderson topping the poll with 126,951 votes

The DUP’s sitting MEP Diane Dodds has come in second place in the vote, just under 2,000 votes behind.

The Alliance Party’s Naomi Long came in third with 105,928 first preferences.

Dodds was the first candidate to be elected having reached the quota after the third count.

Long’s performance comes three weeks after the party made significant gains in the local elections and mirrors the success of the Liberal Democrats in the UK, a party with whom the Alliance Party shares ties.

The Alliance Party does not identify as either a nationalist or unionist party but is firmly opposed to Brexit.

Long taking a seat in the European Parliament would mean that the Ulster Unionist Party has lost a seat it has held for forty years.

In all of that time, Northern Ireland’s MEP’s were made up of two unionist representatives and one nationalist.

The SDLP’s former leader John Hume held an MEP seat for 25 years and the party’s current leader Colum Eastwood was running this time around.

Eastwood polled in fourth place with 78,589 votes.