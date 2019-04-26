Talks to restore Northern Ireland power-sharing executive to be announced today - reports

TALKS INVOLVING TO restore Northern Ireland’s power-sharing executive involving the country’s main parties are expected to be announced today.

RTÉ and BBC both report that Tánaiste Simon Coveney and the UK’s Northern Secretary Karen Bradley will hold a joint press conference in Belfast to make the announcement.

The discussions are expected to begin within a fortnight, after the local elections in Northern Ireland, which take place on 2 May.

It is understood that contact has been made between the offices of the Taoiseach and British Prime Minister Theresa May in an effort to have the Stormont executive restored.

The executive dissolved in January 2017 after the power-sharing agreement between the DUP and Sinn Fein collapsed over the Renewable Heat Incentive controversy.

Earlier this week, representatives from country’s six main political parties attended the funeral of journalist Lyra McKee, after issuing a rare joint statement in condemnation of her killing.

The priest at the funeral, Fr Martin Magill, was given a standing ovation when he asked why it had taken the death of the 29 year-old to bring the parties together.