Tuesday 1 August 2023
John Holmes retired after 42 years of service.
# Firefighters
Firefighter leaves retirement party to help rescue 28 calves trapped in slurry tank in Armagh
All of the 28 calves survived the incident thanks to the swift intervention of John and his team.
3.0k
4
37 minutes ago

A FIREFIGHTER IN Northern Ireland left his retirement party yesterday evening to respond to a call out after 28 calves became trapped in a slurry tank in Cullyhanna, Co Armagh. 

On-Call Crew commander John Holmes was retiring from his post at Newcastle Fire Station after 42 years. 

On his last drill night, colleagues were gathered to mark his retirement when they got the call. 

The firefighters at the station were tasked to the incident, as were others that were also set to attend a farewell event for John. 

john The firefighters at John's last call out.

A spokesperson for the station said that John was not expected to attend the call, but he insisted on doing so and “took charge of the Animal Rescue Team, playing a central hands-on role in the safe and successful rescue of every one of the calfs.”

They added that his leadership was “testament to his 42 years of dedicated service to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the community”. 

His retirement party has been rearranged for next Monday instead. 

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
