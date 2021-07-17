UK Met Office provisionally reports hottest-ever temperature in Northern Ireland

THE UK MET Office has reported what is provisionally the hottest temperature ever recorded in Northern Ireland.

The record is believed to have been broken in Co Down, where a temperature of 31.2 degrees Celsius was recorded this afternoon.

The Met Office wrote on Twitter today: “Today is provisionally the hottest day ever recorded in Northern Ireland. Ballywatticock in County Down reached 31.2 °C at 15.40.”

“Previously, 30.8 °C was the highest temperature recorded in Northern Ireland, reached on 12th July 1983 and 30th June 1976.”

The new record will have to be verified before it is officially deemed Northern Ireland’s hottest day on record.

As well as Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales all recorded their provisionally hottest day of the year so far.

The Republic of Ireland also had its hottest day of 2021 so far, with temperatures of 28.2 degrees recorded in Roscommon.

Today did not mark the island’s hottest day on record, however: the highest temperature ever recorded on the island of Ireland is 33.3 degrees Celsius in Kilkenny in 1887.

England and south Wales are forecast to see temperatures as high as 33 degrees on Sunday.

Today, Wales moved to COVID restriction level one, meaning that rules on the number of people that can meet outdoors have been lifted.

The good weather is set to continue into the lifting of covid restrictions in England on Monday – dubbed “freedom day”.

Tom Morgan, a meteorologist at the Met Office, told Sky News: “We have got quite an extended hot spell of weather to come through the next several days lasting much of this week, nighttime temperatures will be in the high teens Celsius and daytime temperatures will be in the high twenties or low thirties.

“It’s going to mean that people are really going to feel the effects of the heat as we go through this week.”