#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 26°C Saturday 17 July 2021
Advertisement

UK Met Office provisionally reports hottest-ever temperature in Northern Ireland

Temperatures of 31.2 degrees Celsius were recorded in Co Down today.

By Emer Moreau Saturday 17 Jul 2021, 5:41 PM
15 minutes ago 15,874 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5498450
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

THE UK MET Office has reported what is provisionally the hottest temperature ever recorded in Northern Ireland.

The record is believed to have been broken in Co Down, where a temperature of 31.2 degrees Celsius was recorded this afternoon.

The Met Office wrote on Twitter today: “Today is provisionally the hottest day ever recorded in Northern Ireland. Ballywatticock in County Down reached 31.2 °C at 15.40.”

“Previously, 30.8 °C was the highest temperature recorded in Northern Ireland, reached on 12th July 1983 and 30th June 1976.”

The new record will have to be verified before it is officially deemed Northern Ireland’s hottest day on record.

As well as Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales all recorded their provisionally hottest day of the year so far.

The Republic of Ireland also had its hottest day of 2021 so far, with temperatures of 28.2 degrees recorded in Roscommon.

Today did not mark the island’s hottest day on record, however: the highest temperature ever recorded on the island of Ireland is 33.3 degrees Celsius in Kilkenny in 1887.

England and south Wales are forecast to see temperatures as high as 33 degrees on Sunday.

Today, Wales moved to COVID restriction level one, meaning that rules on the number of people that can meet outdoors have been lifted.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The good weather is set to continue into the lifting of covid restrictions in England on Monday – dubbed “freedom day”.

Tom Morgan, a meteorologist at the Met Office, told Sky News: “We have got quite an extended hot spell of weather to come through the next several days lasting much of this week, nighttime temperatures will be in the high teens Celsius and daytime temperatures will be in the high twenties or low thirties.

“It’s going to mean that people are really going to feel the effects of the heat as we go through this week.”

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emermoreau@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie