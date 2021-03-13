#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 13 March 2021
Northern Ireland confirms one death and 146 new cases of Covid-19

Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride has asked younger people in Northern Ireland to hold off on meeting up with friends for now in the hope of a “freer, happier summer”.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 13 Mar 2021, 2:19 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Nahlik
NORTHERN IRELAND HAS confirmed 146 new cases of Covid-19 in its latest update this afternoon.

Additionally, one more person has died, the Department of Health has reported.

The number of people who have died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland now stands at 2,098, while the total number of individuals who have tested positive is is 114,753.

In care homes, there are 14 active outbreaks of Covid-19, while in hospitals, 180 patients have a confirmed case of the virus.

24 Covid-19 patients are in ICU and hospitals are operating at 95% occupancy.

Over a quarter of the cases confirmed today are from Belfast, where 40 new cases have been reported.

20 are Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon; 13 in Newry, Mourne and Down; 11 in Antrim and Newronwabbey; and 11 in Derry City and Strabane.

“I want to make an appeal to younger people in our community. I know they feel the frustration particularly intensely. What they have done in the past year, the sacrifices they have all made, has been truly remarkable,” McBride said.

They have put their lives on hold for the sake not just of their own grandparents and parents but for other people’s parents and grandparents that they don’t even know and I want to thank them for that.”

“I know with the weather getting better in the coming weeks there will be greater opportunities and indeed temptations to mix and meet up with friends. Please don’t, not just yet,” McBride said.

“Please celebrate St Patrick’s Day respectfully within your own household, likewise for Easter,” he said.

“If you want a freer, happier summer, this is the time to dig in.”

As of noon today, 671,514 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland, including 7,077 doses in the last 24 hours.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

