Unlike in England, there are no dates in Northern Ireland's plan to exit lockdown

NORTHERN IRELAND’S LOCKDOWN exit strategy offers a “careful, cautious and hopeful” plan for charting a journey out of restrictions, Michelle O’Neill has said.

Outlining the Pathway to Recovery plan to the Stormont Assembly, the deputy First Minister said the region would turn a corner in the battle against Covid-19 in 2021, but she stressed “we are not out of the woods”.

“This is a day very much of hope,” she said after Executive ministers signed off on the strategy earlier today.

It focuses on nine key areas – retail, hospitality, education and young people, work, culture, heritage and entertainment, sports and leisure, travel and tourism, worship and ceremonies, home and community.

Each will emerge from lockdown in stages. The stages are lockdown, cautious first steps, gradual easing, further easing, and preparing for the future.

Unlike the plan outlined last week by Prime Minister Boris Johnson for England, Stormont’s blueprint does not include any target dates. Ministers are instead insisting decisions on moving between stages will be based on scientific and medical evidence, not the calendar.

Source: Executive NI

O’Neill said the Executive wanted to avoid a cycle of lockdowns.

“We must do everything we can to try to make this one the last lockdown, with the underpinning insurance policy that this Executive will take the steps needed to protect the health service,” she said.

Taking all these factors together, we can take some tentative preparatory steps towards the lifting of restrictions. But great care is still needed. That is why the Executive has agreed today a careful, cautious and hopeful approach to existing restrictions.

O’Neill said the Executive’s plan was “risk-based”, driven by health, community and economic data and analysis.

Keeping the reproductive rate of the virus below 1 is a key guiding principle of the plan and the Executive will review the progress of the pathway every four weeks.

The first Comprehensive Formal Review will be held on 16 March and subsequent dates are 15 April, 13 May and 10 June.

Despite this, the plan says that these dates: “should not be viewed as dates on which we will move to lift certain restrictions; rather, they are appropriate dates that have been identified to examine all relevant indicators.”

Northern Ireland’s lockdown and accompanying stay-at-home message is currently in place until April 1 with some return to schools from next week.

Source: NI Executive

Business reaction

Some businesses have expressed frustration at the lack of dates and timelines in Stormont’s plan.

Many voiced concern at the continued lack of certainty on when they can reopen.

Retail NI, which represents small retailers, said the plan “falls far short of what is needed for a viable road map”.

Chief executive Glyn Roberts said: “It lacks detail, contains vague criteria for moving between the steps/phases and gives no certainty for retailers to plan ahead for reopening.

Accepting that exact dates were not going to be in the document, the very least that could have been included should have been broad timelines to give retailers some idea of the next steps.

“While this document is disappointing, we will work with the Executive to ensure that our entire retail sector is reopened. We believe that non-essential retail, with the right preparation, can reopen at some point next month.”

Hospitality Ulster said many of their members feared their businesses would not survive to see reopening.

Colin Neill, the organisation’s chief executive, said: “We welcome the activity undertaken by the Executive so far in bringing forward this road map. However, it has been some time in coming and disappointing to see that parts of hospitality have been earmarked to reopen after non-essential retail and with no mention of an additional support package.

“There is a genuine fear amongst many in our sector that businesses are going to fail and jobs will be lost at the eleventh hour.”

“We are really frustrated that this pathway shows no dates whatsoever and once again singles out our traditional pubs for extended closure. How are our pubs supposed to survive, and the industry plan for the re-emergence of the entire sector?”