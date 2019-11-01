This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 1 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Northern Irish man facing multiple counts of manslaughter over Essex trailer deaths

UK authorities allege he delivered the trailer to the Belgian port town of Zeebrugge.

By Olga Cronin Friday 1 Nov 2019, 12:37 PM
14 minutes ago 1,267 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4875067
olice officers work at the scene where 39 bodies were found in a shipping container at Waterglade Industrial Park in Essex, Britain
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
olice officers work at the scene where 39 bodies were found in a shipping container at Waterglade Industrial Park in Essex, Britain
olice officers work at the scene where 39 bodies were found in a shipping container at Waterglade Industrial Park in Essex, Britain
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

A NORTHERN IRISH man is facing multiple counts of manslaughter after UK authorities alleged he delivered the trailer, in which 39 migrants were found dead last week, to the Belgian port of Zeebrugge before its onward journey to Britain.

Eamon Harrison, 23, from Mayobridge, Co Down, appeared before Mr Justice Donald Binchy in the High Court this morning.

It follows the endorsement of a European Arrest Warrant for Harrison yesterday.

The court heard that Harrison was arrested in the holdings cells of the Criminal Courts of Justice in Parkgate Street, Dublin 2, this morning at 10.15am.

Sergeant Jim Kirwan gave evidence of his arrest and told the court that there are 41 offences in the warrant for Harrison.

They include 39 manslaughter charges, conspiracy to commit a human trafficking and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

Harrison, who was wearing glasses, appeared in court wearing a grey T-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and runners.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Olga Cronin

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie