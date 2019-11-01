Northern Irish man facing multiple counts of manslaughter over Essex trailer deaths

olice officers work at the scene where 39 bodies were found in a shipping container at Waterglade Industrial Park in Essex, Britain

A NORTHERN IRISH man is facing multiple counts of manslaughter after UK authorities alleged he delivered the trailer, in which 39 migrants were found dead last week, to the Belgian port of Zeebrugge before its onward journey to Britain.

Eamon Harrison, 23, from Mayobridge, Co Down, appeared before Mr Justice Donald Binchy in the High Court this morning.

It follows the endorsement of a European Arrest Warrant for Harrison yesterday.

The court heard that Harrison was arrested in the holdings cells of the Criminal Courts of Justice in Parkgate Street, Dublin 2, this morning at 10.15am.

Sergeant Jim Kirwan gave evidence of his arrest and told the court that there are 41 offences in the warrant for Harrison.

They include 39 manslaughter charges, conspiracy to commit a human trafficking and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

Harrison, who was wearing glasses, appeared in court wearing a grey T-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and runners.