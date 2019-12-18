This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Differences between political parties in Northern Ireland are 'marginal', DUP's Edwin Poots says

A round table meeting involving all five of the main Stormont parties took place today.

By Press Association Wednesday 18 Dec 2019, 8:50 PM
33 minutes ago 1,784 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4940497
DUP MLA Edwin Poots
Image: Liam McBurney via PA Images
Image: Liam McBurney via PA Images

DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE political parties in Northern Ireland are marginal, a senior Democratic Unionist said.

Edwin Poots claimed there was good spirit and a desire to restore the devolved Assembly at Stormont straight away.

The power sharing institutions have been in deep freeze for nearly three years following a fallout between former coalition partners Sinn Fein and the DUP over a flawed renewable heat scheme.

Poots said: “The differences are on the margins, the key issues for us are health – number one priority.”

Thousands of nurses took unprecedented strike action over pay today and a special health summit of political leaders is due to take place tomorrow.

Endless rounds of negotiations have failed to produce a breakthrough, with issues such as the place of the Irish language in society in dispute.

The DUP and Sinn Fein suffered reverses in the general election and the cross-community Alliance Party built on gains of recent years.

They face an Assembly poll in the new year with an increasingly disillusioned public if talks led by the British and Irish governments fail.

Poots said considerable work remained to be done but he was seeking a “fair and balanced” deal.

He said: “We will do our utmost to get a sensible deal, a good deal for everyone.”

Poots said it was for Stormont to deal with the nurses’ pay issue.

He added: “Goodwill exists, which is critically important to actually getting a deal, let us build on that goodwill that exists.

“The public want us to get back to business, we need to ensure a fair and balanced deal, a one-sided deal will not work.”

Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken said the NHS was an emergency case which should be addressed immediately.

He added: “I cannot see us getting a deal until the new year if there is going to be a deal.

“We do need to get a deal and an agreement and move on.”

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill said the British government could intervene to resolve the health crisis.

“A solution is available which would end the dispute, but the British Secretary of State is holding back on this in a cynical attempt to pressurise the political parties.

“The attempt to exploit the suffering of patients as political leverage in the talks is disgraceful.”

She said Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith and the Conservative government was responsible for the crisis in health services due to a decade of Tory austerity which had torn up the health service’s finances.

